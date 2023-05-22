NTPC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44,252.92 crore, up 19.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44,252.92 crore in March 2023 up 19.33% from Rs. 37,085.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,860.67 crore in March 2023 down 5.92% from Rs. 5,166.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,435.22 crore in March 2023 up 3.07% from Rs. 12,065.19 crore in March 2022.

NTPC EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.33 in March 2022.

NTPC shares closed at 173.30 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.41% returns over the last 6 months and 17.09% over the last 12 months.