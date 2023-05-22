English
    NTPC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44,252.92 crore, up 19.33% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NTPC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44,252.92 crore in March 2023 up 19.33% from Rs. 37,085.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,860.67 crore in March 2023 down 5.92% from Rs. 5,166.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,435.22 crore in March 2023 up 3.07% from Rs. 12,065.19 crore in March 2022.

    NTPC EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.33 in March 2022.

    NTPC shares closed at 173.30 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.41% returns over the last 6 months and 17.09% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44,252.9244,601.8437,085.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44,252.9244,601.8437,085.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--21,927.2519,357.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,399.75----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel24,713.82----
    Employees Cost1,801.691,717.081,701.83
    Depreciation3,848.463,715.083,821.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,395.266,479.924,600.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,093.9410,762.517,604.65
    Other Income492.82387.37639.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,586.7611,149.888,244.00
    Interest2,859.543,168.182,407.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,727.227,981.705,836.44
    Exceptional Items291.98-1,658.69202.35
    P/L Before Tax6,019.206,323.016,038.79
    Tax1,446.731,828.771,024.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,572.474,494.245,013.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,572.474,494.245,013.82
    Minority Interest-10.88-77.75-33.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates299.08360.12185.69
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4,860.674,776.615,166.50
    Equity Share Capital9,696.679,696.679,696.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.014.935.33
    Diluted EPS5.014.935.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.014.935.33
    Diluted EPS5.014.935.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

