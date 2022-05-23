 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NTPC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37,085.07 crore, up 23.2% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NTPC are:

Net Sales at Rs 37,085.07 crore in March 2022 up 23.2% from Rs. 30,102.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,166.50 crore in March 2022 up 13.75% from Rs. 4,541.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,065.19 crore in March 2022 up 28.93% from Rs. 9,357.72 crore in March 2021.

NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.68 in March 2021.

NTPC shares closed at 149.60 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.94% returns over the last 6 months and 33.87% over the last 12 months.

NTPC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37,085.07 33,292.61 30,102.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37,085.07 33,292.61 30,102.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 17,051.88 16,802.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,701.83 1,574.05 1,250.50
Depreciation 3,821.19 3,451.81 3,457.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23,957.40 3,655.07 4,276.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7,604.65 7,559.80 4,315.84
Other Income 639.35 491.01 1,584.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8,244.00 8,050.81 5,900.48
Interest 2,407.56 2,231.72 2,082.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5,836.44 5,819.09 3,817.50
Exceptional Items 202.35 -37.90 -332.04
P/L Before Tax 6,038.79 5,781.19 3,485.46
Tax 1,024.97 1,463.07 -960.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5,013.82 4,318.12 4,446.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5,013.82 4,318.12 4,446.12
Minority Interest -33.01 -127.53 -107.70
Share Of P/L Of Associates 185.69 307.99 203.37
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5,166.50 4,498.58 4,541.79
Equity Share Capital 9,696.67 9,696.67 9,696.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.33 4.64 4.68
Diluted EPS 5.33 4.64 4.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.33 4.64 4.68
Diluted EPS 5.33 4.64 4.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #NTPC #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
