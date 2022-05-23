NTPC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37,085.07 crore, up 23.2% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37,085.07
|33,292.61
|30,102.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37,085.07
|33,292.61
|30,102.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|17,051.88
|16,802.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,701.83
|1,574.05
|1,250.50
|Depreciation
|3,821.19
|3,451.81
|3,457.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23,957.40
|3,655.07
|4,276.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,604.65
|7,559.80
|4,315.84
|Other Income
|639.35
|491.01
|1,584.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8,244.00
|8,050.81
|5,900.48
|Interest
|2,407.56
|2,231.72
|2,082.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,836.44
|5,819.09
|3,817.50
|Exceptional Items
|202.35
|-37.90
|-332.04
|P/L Before Tax
|6,038.79
|5,781.19
|3,485.46
|Tax
|1,024.97
|1,463.07
|-960.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,013.82
|4,318.12
|4,446.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,013.82
|4,318.12
|4,446.12
|Minority Interest
|-33.01
|-127.53
|-107.70
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|185.69
|307.99
|203.37
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5,166.50
|4,498.58
|4,541.79
|Equity Share Capital
|9,696.67
|9,696.67
|9,696.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.33
|4.64
|4.68
|Diluted EPS
|5.33
|4.64
|4.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.33
|4.64
|4.68
|Diluted EPS
|5.33
|4.64
|4.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited