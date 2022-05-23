NTPC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37,085.07 crore, up 23.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37,085.07 crore in March 2022 up 23.2% from Rs. 30,102.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,166.50 crore in March 2022 up 13.75% from Rs. 4,541.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,065.19 crore in March 2022 up 28.93% from Rs. 9,357.72 crore in March 2021.

NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.68 in March 2021.

NTPC shares closed at 149.60 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.94% returns over the last 6 months and 33.87% over the last 12 months.