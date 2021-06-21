NTPC Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30,102.60 crore, down 0.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30,102.60 crore in March 2021 down 0.33% from Rs. 30,201.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,541.79 crore in March 2021 up 214.84% from Rs. 1,442.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,357.72 crore in March 2021 down 1.03% from Rs. 9,454.83 crore in March 2020.

NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.68 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2020.

NTPC shares closed at 113.55 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.46% returns over the last 6 months and 19.15% over the last 12 months.