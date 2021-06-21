MARKET NEWS

NTPC Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30,102.60 crore, down 0.33% Y-o-Y

June 21, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NTPC are:

Net Sales at Rs 30,102.60 crore in March 2021 down 0.33% from Rs. 30,201.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,541.79 crore in March 2021 up 214.84% from Rs. 1,442.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,357.72 crore in March 2021 down 1.03% from Rs. 9,454.83 crore in March 2020.

NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.68 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2020.

NTPC shares closed at 113.55 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.46% returns over the last 6 months and 19.15% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations30,102.6027,526.0330,201.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations30,102.6027,526.0330,201.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16,802.39--15,804.09
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel--13,446.62--
Employees Cost1,250.501,554.881,624.04
Depreciation3,457.243,041.602,613.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4,276.633,783.674,432.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,315.845,699.265,727.36
Other Income1,584.64861.241,114.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,900.486,560.506,841.60
Interest2,082.982,456.542,211.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,817.504,103.964,630.30
Exceptional Items-332.04931.421,791.33
P/L Before Tax3,485.465,035.386,421.63
Tax-960.661,354.054,948.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,446.123,681.331,473.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,446.123,681.331,473.51
Minority Interest-107.70-109.90-81.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates203.37195.0350.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4,541.793,766.461,442.57
Equity Share Capital9,696.679,696.679,894.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.683.811.46
Diluted EPS4.682.861.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.683.811.46
Diluted EPS4.682.861.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 21, 2021 08:00 pm

