NTPC Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30,102.60 crore, down 0.33% Y-o-Y

|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30,102.60
|27,526.03
|30,201.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30,102.60
|27,526.03
|30,201.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16,802.39
|--
|15,804.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|13,446.62
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,250.50
|1,554.88
|1,624.04
|Depreciation
|3,457.24
|3,041.60
|2,613.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,276.63
|3,783.67
|4,432.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,315.84
|5,699.26
|5,727.36
|Other Income
|1,584.64
|861.24
|1,114.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,900.48
|6,560.50
|6,841.60
|Interest
|2,082.98
|2,456.54
|2,211.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,817.50
|4,103.96
|4,630.30
|Exceptional Items
|-332.04
|931.42
|1,791.33
|P/L Before Tax
|3,485.46
|5,035.38
|6,421.63
|Tax
|-960.66
|1,354.05
|4,948.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,446.12
|3,681.33
|1,473.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,446.12
|3,681.33
|1,473.51
|Minority Interest
|-107.70
|-109.90
|-81.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|203.37
|195.03
|50.26
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4,541.79
|3,766.46
|1,442.57
|Equity Share Capital
|9,696.67
|9,696.67
|9,894.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.68
|3.81
|1.46
|Diluted EPS
|4.68
|2.86
|1.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.68
|3.81
|1.46
|Diluted EPS
|4.68
|2.86
|1.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
