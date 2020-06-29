NTPC Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30,201.08 crore, up 31.94% Y-o-Y

|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30,201.08
|25,412.39
|22,889.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30,201.08
|25,412.39
|22,889.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15,804.09
|1,074.34
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1,336.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|13,084.05
|12,450.18
|Employees Cost
|1,624.04
|1,191.29
|1,255.39
|Depreciation
|2,613.23
|2,541.97
|1,631.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,432.36
|2,469.36
|2,580.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,727.36
|5,051.38
|3,636.36
|Other Income
|1,114.24
|540.63
|1,255.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,841.60
|5,592.01
|4,891.64
|Interest
|2,211.30
|2,048.19
|1,066.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,630.30
|3,543.82
|3,825.19
|Exceptional Items
|1,791.33
|1,598.25
|-6,733.96
|P/L Before Tax
|6,421.63
|5,142.07
|-2,908.77
|Tax
|4,948.12
|2,028.46
|-7,501.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,473.51
|3,113.61
|4,592.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,473.51
|3,113.61
|4,592.57
|Minority Interest
|-81.20
|-18.67
|-20.38
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|50.26
|84.12
|270.94
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,442.57
|3,179.06
|4,843.13
|Equity Share Capital
|9,894.56
|9,894.56
|9,894.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.46
|3.21
|4.89
|Diluted EPS
|1.46
|3.21
|4.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.46
|3.21
|4.89
|Diluted EPS
|1.46
|3.21
|4.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited