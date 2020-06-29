NTPC Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30,201.08 crore, up 31.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30,201.08 crore in March 2020 up 31.94% from Rs. 22,889.81 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,442.57 crore in March 2020 down 70.21% from Rs. 4,843.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,454.83 crore in March 2020 up 44.95% from Rs. 6,522.71 crore in March 2019.

NTPC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.89 in March 2019.

NTPC shares closed at 97.00 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months and -30.74% over the last 12 months.