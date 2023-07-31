NTPC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43,075.09 crore, down 0.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43,075.09 crore in June 2023 down 0.24% from Rs. 43,177.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,873.24 crore in June 2023 up 23.79% from Rs. 3,936.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,170.06 crore in June 2023 up 17.8% from Rs. 11,179.69 crore in June 2022.

NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.06 in June 2022.

NTPC shares closed at 210.00 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.37% returns over the last 6 months and 39.67% over the last 12 months.