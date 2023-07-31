English
    NTPC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43,075.09 crore, down 0.24% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NTPC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43,075.09 crore in June 2023 down 0.24% from Rs. 43,177.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,873.24 crore in June 2023 up 23.79% from Rs. 3,936.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,170.06 crore in June 2023 up 17.8% from Rs. 11,179.69 crore in June 2022.

    NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.06 in June 2022.

    NTPC shares closed at 210.00 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.37% returns over the last 6 months and 39.67% over the last 12 months.

    NTPC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43,075.0944,252.9243,177.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43,075.0944,252.9243,177.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----26,791.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,689.181,399.75--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel24,044.6424,713.82--
    Employees Cost1,588.691,801.691,552.52
    Depreciation3,821.283,848.463,541.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,897.454,395.264,036.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,033.858,093.947,254.61
    Other Income314.93492.82383.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,348.788,586.767,638.19
    Interest2,922.372,859.542,476.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6,426.415,727.225,161.39
    Exceptional Items-444.26291.9879.91
    P/L Before Tax5,982.156,019.205,241.30
    Tax1,754.141,446.731,530.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,228.014,572.473,711.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,228.014,572.473,711.28
    Minority Interest-33.89-10.88-40.95
    Share Of P/L Of Associates679.12299.08266.49
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4,873.244,860.673,936.82
    Equity Share Capital9,696.679,696.679,696.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.035.014.06
    Diluted EPS5.035.014.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.035.014.06
    Diluted EPS5.035.014.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 31, 2023

