NTPC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43,177.14 crore, up 44.46% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43,177.14
|37,085.07
|29,888.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43,177.14
|37,085.07
|29,888.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26,791.91
|19,357.10
|15,387.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,552.52
|1,701.83
|1,494.23
|Depreciation
|3,541.50
|3,821.19
|3,200.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,036.60
|4,600.30
|4,144.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,254.61
|7,604.65
|5,661.30
|Other Income
|383.58
|639.35
|502.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,638.19
|8,244.00
|6,163.88
|Interest
|2,476.80
|2,407.56
|2,464.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,161.39
|5,836.44
|3,699.11
|Exceptional Items
|79.91
|202.35
|819.99
|P/L Before Tax
|5,241.30
|6,038.79
|4,519.10
|Tax
|1,530.02
|1,024.97
|1,277.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,711.28
|5,013.82
|3,241.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,711.28
|5,013.82
|3,241.32
|Minority Interest
|-40.95
|-33.01
|-32.16
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|266.49
|185.69
|202.40
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,936.82
|5,166.50
|3,411.56
|Equity Share Capital
|9,696.67
|9,696.67
|9,696.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.06
|5.33
|3.52
|Diluted EPS
|4.06
|5.33
|3.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.06
|5.33
|3.52
|Diluted EPS
|4.06
|5.33
|3.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited