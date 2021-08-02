NTPC Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29,888.02 crore, up 14.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29,888.02 crore in June 2021 up 14.1% from Rs. 26,194.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,411.56 crore in June 2021 up 18.03% from Rs. 2,890.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,364.59 crore in June 2021 down 1.92% from Rs. 9,547.53 crore in June 2020.

NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.92 in June 2020.

NTPC shares closed at 118.20 on July 30, 2021 (BSE)