NTPC Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26,194.76 crore, up 1.02% Y-o-Y

|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26,194.76
|30,201.08
|25,931.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26,194.76
|30,201.08
|25,931.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|15,804.09
|1,443.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|13,472.92
|--
|14,420.66
|Employees Cost
|1,536.68
|1,624.04
|1,221.11
|Depreciation
|2,936.64
|2,613.23
|2,192.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,237.55
|4,432.36
|1,946.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,010.97
|5,727.36
|4,707.80
|Other Income
|599.92
|1,114.24
|341.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,610.89
|6,841.60
|5,048.93
|Interest
|2,465.25
|2,211.30
|1,767.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,145.64
|4,630.30
|3,281.70
|Exceptional Items
|55.83
|1,791.33
|510.50
|P/L Before Tax
|4,201.47
|6,421.63
|3,792.20
|Tax
|1,386.58
|4,948.12
|1,099.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,814.89
|1,473.51
|2,693.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,814.89
|1,473.51
|2,693.17
|Minority Interest
|-58.55
|-81.20
|-3.16
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|134.05
|50.26
|147.11
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,890.39
|1,442.57
|2,837.12
|Equity Share Capital
|9,894.56
|9,894.56
|9,894.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.92
|1.46
|2.87
|Diluted EPS
|2.92
|1.46
|2.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.92
|1.46
|2.87
|Diluted EPS
|2.92
|1.46
|2.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
