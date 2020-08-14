NTPC Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26,194.76 crore, up 1.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26,194.76 crore in June 2020 up 1.02% from Rs. 25,931.11 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,890.39 crore in June 2020 up 1.88% from Rs. 2,837.12 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,547.53 crore in June 2020 up 31.85% from Rs. 7,241.08 crore in June 2019.

NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.87 in June 2019.

NTPC shares closed at 87.25 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.23% returns over the last 6 months and -25.52% over the last 12 months.