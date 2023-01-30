NTPC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44,601.84 crore, up 33.97% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44,601.84
|44,175.03
|33,292.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44,601.84
|44,175.03
|33,292.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21,927.25
|27,222.80
|17,051.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,717.08
|1,457.05
|1,574.05
|Depreciation
|3,715.08
|3,687.23
|3,451.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,479.92
|4,566.01
|3,655.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10,762.51
|7,241.94
|7,559.80
|Other Income
|387.37
|506.47
|491.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11,149.88
|7,748.41
|8,050.81
|Interest
|3,168.18
|3,067.90
|2,231.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7,981.70
|4,680.51
|5,819.09
|Exceptional Items
|-1,658.69
|873.68
|-37.90
|P/L Before Tax
|6,323.01
|5,554.19
|5,781.19
|Tax
|1,828.77
|1,990.60
|1,463.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,494.24
|3,563.59
|4,318.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,494.24
|3,563.59
|4,318.12
|Minority Interest
|-77.75
|-79.22
|-127.53
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|360.12
|-145.92
|307.99
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4,776.61
|3,338.45
|4,498.58
|Equity Share Capital
|9,696.67
|9,696.67
|9,696.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.93
|3.44
|4.64
|Diluted EPS
|4.93
|3.44
|4.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.93
|3.44
|4.64
|Diluted EPS
|4.93
|3.44
|4.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited