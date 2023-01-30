NTPC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44,601.84 crore, up 33.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44,601.84 crore in December 2022 up 33.97% from Rs. 33,292.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,776.61 crore in December 2022 up 6.18% from Rs. 4,498.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,864.96 crore in December 2022 up 29.23% from Rs. 11,502.62 crore in December 2021.