    NTPC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44,601.84 crore, up 33.97% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NTPC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44,601.84 crore in December 2022 up 33.97% from Rs. 33,292.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,776.61 crore in December 2022 up 6.18% from Rs. 4,498.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,864.96 crore in December 2022 up 29.23% from Rs. 11,502.62 crore in December 2021.

    NTPC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44,601.8444,175.0333,292.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44,601.8444,175.0333,292.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21,927.2527,222.8017,051.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,717.081,457.051,574.05
    Depreciation3,715.083,687.233,451.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6,479.924,566.013,655.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,762.517,241.947,559.80
    Other Income387.37506.47491.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11,149.887,748.418,050.81
    Interest3,168.183,067.902,231.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7,981.704,680.515,819.09
    Exceptional Items-1,658.69873.68-37.90
    P/L Before Tax6,323.015,554.195,781.19
    Tax1,828.771,990.601,463.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,494.243,563.594,318.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,494.243,563.594,318.12
    Minority Interest-77.75-79.22-127.53
    Share Of P/L Of Associates360.12-145.92307.99
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4,776.613,338.454,498.58
    Equity Share Capital9,696.679,696.679,696.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.933.444.64
    Diluted EPS4.933.444.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.933.444.64
    Diluted EPS4.933.444.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
