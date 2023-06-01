English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NTC Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.43 crore, up 50.84% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NTC Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.43 crore in March 2023 up 50.84% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2023 down 454.29% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 203.08% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

    NTC Industries shares closed at 71.16 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -21.15% over the last 12 months.

    NTC Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.437.624.44
    Other Operating Income----1.15
    Total Income From Operations8.437.625.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.662.091.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.493.671.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.37-0.050.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.760.780.79
    Depreciation0.170.160.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.932.252.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.22-1.29-0.82
    Other Income-0.630.751.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.84-0.540.49
    Interest0.120.090.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.96-0.640.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.96-0.640.39
    Tax0.24-0.240.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.21-0.390.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.21-0.390.34
    Equity Share Capital11.9411.9411.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.01-0.330.29
    Diluted EPS-1.01-0.330.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.01-0.330.29
    Diluted EPS-1.01-0.330.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #cigarettes #Earnings First-Cut #NTC Industries #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:31 am