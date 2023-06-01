NTC Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.43 crore, up 50.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.43 crore in March 2023 up 50.84% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2023 down 454.29% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 203.08% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

NTC Industries shares closed at 71.16 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -21.15% over the last 12 months.