NTC Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.43 crore, up 50.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NTC Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.43 crore in March 2023 up 50.84% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2023 down 454.29% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 203.08% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.
NTC Industries shares closed at 71.16 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -21.15% over the last 12 months.
|NTC Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.43
|7.62
|4.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|1.15
|Total Income From Operations
|8.43
|7.62
|5.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.66
|2.09
|1.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.49
|3.67
|1.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.37
|-0.05
|0.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.76
|0.78
|0.79
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.16
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.93
|2.25
|2.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-1.29
|-0.82
|Other Income
|-0.63
|0.75
|1.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.84
|-0.54
|0.49
|Interest
|0.12
|0.09
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.96
|-0.64
|0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.96
|-0.64
|0.39
|Tax
|0.24
|-0.24
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.21
|-0.39
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.21
|-0.39
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|-0.33
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|-0.33
|0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|-0.33
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|-0.33
|0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited