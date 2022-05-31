NTC Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, down 28.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in March 2022 down 28.88% from Rs. 7.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 355.94% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 72.22% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2021.

NTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

NTC Industries shares closed at 91.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)