    NTC Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, down 28.88% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NTC Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in March 2022 down 28.88% from Rs. 7.86 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 355.94% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 72.22% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2021.

    NTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

    NTC Industries shares closed at 91.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.446.947.86
    Other Operating Income1.15----
    Total Income From Operations5.596.947.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.231.634.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.00-0.04--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.750.80-1.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.790.700.90
    Depreciation0.160.160.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.482.482.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.821.211.00
    Other Income1.311.311.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.492.532.21
    Interest0.100.070.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.392.452.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.392.452.13
    Tax0.050.472.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.341.98-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.341.98-0.13
    Equity Share Capital11.9411.9411.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.291.66-0.12
    Diluted EPS0.291.66-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.291.66-0.12
    Diluted EPS0.291.66-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 02:48 pm
