NTC Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore, down 21.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore in March 2019 down 21.31% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2019 up 894.25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2019 up 196.15% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2018.

NTC Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2018.

NTC Industries shares closed at 48.80 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 38.05% returns over the last 6 months and 31.36% over the last 12 months.