NewsBusinessEarnings

NTC Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore, up 9.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NTC Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore in December 2022 up 9.81% from Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 119.74% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 114.13% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.

NTC Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.62 16.06 6.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.62 16.06 6.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.09 4.33 1.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.67 6.18 -0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 -0.28 0.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.78 0.71 0.70
Depreciation 0.16 0.17 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.25 3.73 2.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.29 1.22 1.21
Other Income 0.75 1.27 1.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.54 2.49 2.53
Interest 0.09 0.10 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.64 2.39 2.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.64 2.39 2.45
Tax -0.24 0.56 0.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.39 1.84 1.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.39 1.84 1.98
Equity Share Capital 11.94 11.94 11.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 1.54 1.66
Diluted EPS -0.33 1.54 1.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 1.54 1.66
Diluted EPS -0.33 1.54 1.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited