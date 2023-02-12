NTC Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore, up 9.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore in December 2022 up 9.81% from Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 119.74% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 114.13% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.