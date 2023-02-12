English
    NTC Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore, up 9.81% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NTC Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore in December 2022 up 9.81% from Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 119.74% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 114.13% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.6216.066.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.6216.066.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.094.331.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.676.18-0.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.05-0.280.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.780.710.70
    Depreciation0.160.170.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.253.732.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.291.221.21
    Other Income0.751.271.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.542.492.53
    Interest0.090.100.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.642.392.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.642.392.45
    Tax-0.240.560.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.391.841.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.391.841.98
    Equity Share Capital11.9411.9411.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.331.541.66
    Diluted EPS-0.331.541.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.331.541.66
    Diluted EPS-0.331.541.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
