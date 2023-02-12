NTC Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore, up 9.81% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NTC Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore in December 2022 up 9.81% from Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 119.74% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 114.13% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.
NTC Industries shares closed at 84.75 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.14% returns over the last 6 months and -16.30% over the last 12 months.
|NTC Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.62
|16.06
|6.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.62
|16.06
|6.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.09
|4.33
|1.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.67
|6.18
|-0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|-0.28
|0.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.78
|0.71
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.17
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.25
|3.73
|2.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.29
|1.22
|1.21
|Other Income
|0.75
|1.27
|1.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|2.49
|2.53
|Interest
|0.09
|0.10
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|2.39
|2.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|2.39
|2.45
|Tax
|-0.24
|0.56
|0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|1.84
|1.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|1.84
|1.98
|Equity Share Capital
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|1.54
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|1.54
|1.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|1.54
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|1.54
|1.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited