NTC Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore, up 97.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore in December 2020 up 97.24% from Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2020 up 158.59% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2020 up 129.27% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2019.

NTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2019.

NTC Industries shares closed at 51.45 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.94% returns over the last 6 months and 85.41% over the last 12 months.