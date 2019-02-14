NTC Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore, down 30.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.41 crore in December 2018 down 30.01% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2018 up 207.35% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2018 up 72.73% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2017.

NTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2017.

NTC Industries shares closed at 36.60 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -3.05% returns over the last 6 months and -17.19% over the last 12 months.