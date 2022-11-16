English
    Live: Gold At 3-Month High, Silver 5-Month High | Commodities Live
    NTC Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.35 crore, up 90.79% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NTC Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.35 crore in September 2022 up 90.79% from Rs. 9.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2022 up 10.36% from Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.48 crore in September 2022 up 9.8% from Rs. 4.08 crore in September 2021.

    NTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in September 2021.

    NTC Industries shares closed at 89.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.05% returns over the last 6 months and -32.06% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.3513.169.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.3513.169.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.332.223.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.184.680.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.28-0.15-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.800.780.83
    Depreciation0.520.500.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.143.203.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.671.921.84
    Other Income1.301.431.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.963.343.57
    Interest0.100.150.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.863.203.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.863.203.52
    Tax0.560.260.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.302.942.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.302.942.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.302.942.99
    Equity Share Capital11.9411.9411.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.772.462.51
    Diluted EPS2.772.462.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.772.462.51
    Diluted EPS2.772.462.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

