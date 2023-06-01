NTC Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore, up 43.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore in March 2023 up 43.5% from Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 173.96% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 down 47.13% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2022.

NTC Industries shares closed at 71.16 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -21.15% over the last 12 months.