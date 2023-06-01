NTC Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore, up 43.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NTC Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore in March 2023 up 43.5% from Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 173.96% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 down 47.13% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2022.
NTC Industries shares closed at 71.16 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -21.15% over the last 12 months.
|NTC Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.06
|9.66
|4.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|3.27
|Total Income From Operations
|11.06
|9.66
|7.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.66
|2.09
|1.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.49
|3.67
|1.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.37
|-0.05
|0.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|0.87
|0.88
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.51
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.23
|2.56
|2.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.66
|0.00
|0.49
|Other Income
|-0.79
|1.08
|1.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|1.08
|2.11
|Interest
|0.12
|0.09
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.75
|0.98
|2.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.75
|0.98
|2.01
|Tax
|1.89
|-0.24
|0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.14
|1.23
|1.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.14
|1.23
|1.55
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.14
|1.23
|1.55
|Equity Share Capital
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|1.03
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|1.03
|1.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|1.03
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|1.03
|1.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited