    NTC Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore, up 43.5% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NTC Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore in March 2023 up 43.5% from Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 down 173.96% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 down 47.13% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2022.

    NTC Industries shares closed at 71.16 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -21.15% over the last 12 months.

    NTC Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.069.664.44
    Other Operating Income----3.27
    Total Income From Operations11.069.667.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.662.091.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.493.671.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.37-0.050.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.870.870.88
    Depreciation0.510.510.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.232.562.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.660.000.49
    Other Income-0.791.081.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.871.082.11
    Interest0.120.090.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.750.982.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.750.982.01
    Tax1.89-0.240.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.141.231.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.141.231.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.141.231.55
    Equity Share Capital11.9411.9411.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.961.031.29
    Diluted EPS-0.961.031.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.961.031.29
    Diluted EPS-0.961.031.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 12:00 pm