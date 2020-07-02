NTC Industries Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore, up 41.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NTC Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore in March 2020 up 41.57% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 down 138.51% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2020 down 58.4% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2019.
NTC Industries shares closed at 25.05 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -22.33% returns over the last 6 months and -43.90% over the last 12 months.
|NTC Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.01
|5.23
|3.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|1.94
|Total Income From Operations
|7.01
|5.23
|4.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.41
|1.37
|1.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.12
|0.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|-0.51
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.07
|0.89
|1.09
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.48
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.31
|2.04
|3.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.84
|-1.47
|Other Income
|1.51
|1.34
|5.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.18
|2.18
|3.72
|Interest
|0.35
|0.22
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.82
|1.96
|3.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.82
|1.96
|3.42
|Tax
|1.19
|--
|2.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|1.96
|0.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|1.96
|0.94
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.36
|1.96
|0.94
|Equity Share Capital
|10.75
|10.75
|10.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|1.82
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|1.82
|0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|1.82
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|1.82
|0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:51 am