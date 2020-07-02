NTC Industries Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore, up 41.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore in March 2020 up 41.57% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 down 138.51% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2020 down 58.4% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2019.

NTC Industries shares closed at 25.05 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -22.33% returns over the last 6 months and -43.90% over the last 12 months.