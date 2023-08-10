English
    NTC Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.93 crore, up 4.63% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NTC Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.93 crore in June 2023 up 4.63% from Rs. 12.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2023 up 18.41% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in June 2023 up 22.66% from Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2022.

    NTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2022.

    NTC Industries shares closed at 77.46 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.68% returns over the last 6 months and -2.07% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.9310.2512.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.9310.2512.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.471.662.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.313.494.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.66-0.37-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.820.870.78
    Depreciation0.490.510.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.822.422.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.351.661.92
    Other Income1.86-0.791.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.220.873.34
    Interest0.090.120.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.130.753.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.130.753.20
    Tax0.651.890.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.48-1.142.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.48-1.142.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.48-1.142.94
    Equity Share Capital11.9411.9411.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.91-0.962.46
    Diluted EPS2.91-0.962.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.91-0.962.46
    Diluted EPS2.91-0.962.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 07:00 pm

