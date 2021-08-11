NTC Industries Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.05 crore, up 36.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.05 crore in June 2021 up 36.03% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021 up 14.02% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2021 up 7.35% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2020.

NTC Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2020.

NTC Industries shares closed at 73.10 on August 10, 2021 (BSE)