NTC Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore, up 6.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore in December 2022 up 6.64% from Rs. 9.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 49.46% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2022 down 65.28% from Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2021.