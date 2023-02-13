NTC Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore, up 6.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore in December 2022 up 6.64% from Rs. 9.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 49.46% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2022 down 65.28% from Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2021.

NTC Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2021.

Read More

NTC Industries shares closed at 83.90 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.07% returns over the last 6 months and -17.14% over the last 12 months.