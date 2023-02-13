English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NTC Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore, up 6.64% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NTC Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore in December 2022 up 6.64% from Rs. 9.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 49.46% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2022 down 65.28% from Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2021.

    NTC Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.6618.359.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.6618.359.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.094.331.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.676.18-0.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.05-0.280.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.870.800.79
    Depreciation0.510.520.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.564.142.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.002.672.75
    Other Income1.081.301.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.083.964.07
    Interest0.090.100.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.983.864.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.983.864.00
    Tax-0.240.561.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.233.302.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.233.302.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.233.302.43
    Equity Share Capital11.9411.9411.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.032.772.03
    Diluted EPS1.032.772.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.032.772.03
    Diluted EPS1.032.772.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited