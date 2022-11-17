NSL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 72.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 72.47% from Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 27.71% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

NSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

NSL shares closed at 5.72 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.48% returns over the last 6 months and -33.80% over the last 12 months.