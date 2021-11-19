NSL Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, down 8.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in September 2021 down 8.49% from Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 down 12% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021 down 69.57% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020.

NSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2020.

NSL shares closed at 8.64 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)