NSL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 36.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in March 2023 down 36.6% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 107.01% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 109.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

NSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

NSL shares closed at 4.90 on April 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.52% returns over the last 6 months and -45.62% over the last 12 months.