NSL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, down 60.31% Y-o-Y
May 17, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Netripples Software Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in March 2022 down 60.31% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 53.94% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 56% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.
NSL shares closed at 6.00 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)
|Netripples Software Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.51
|2.18
|3.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.51
|2.18
|3.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.73
|2.08
|4.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.08
|-0.51
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.08
|-0.51
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.08
|-0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|0.08
|-0.51
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.08
|-0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.08
|-0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|6.82
|6.82
|6.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
