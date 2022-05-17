NSL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, down 60.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Netripples Software Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in March 2022 down 60.31% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 53.94% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 56% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

NSL shares closed at 6.00 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)