NSL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, down 45.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in March 2021 down 45.88% from Rs. 7.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021 down 2149.73% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021 down 433.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.

NSL shares closed at 3.93 on May 20, 2021 (BSE)