NSL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore, down 16.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore in March 2019 down 16.83% from Rs. 11.25 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2019 up 29.67% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2019 up 92.65% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2018.

NSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

NSL shares closed at 1.70 on May 24, 2019 (NSE)