NSL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 53.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in June 2023 down 53.53% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 54.25% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

NSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

NSL shares closed at 5.51 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.32% returns over the last 6 months and 14.79% over the last 12 months.