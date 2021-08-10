NSL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, up 52.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in June 2021 up 52.07% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 116.81% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 down 35.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

NSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2020.

NSL shares closed at 6.71 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.94% returns over the last 6 months and -16.85% over the last 12 months.