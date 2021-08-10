NSL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, down 71.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in June 2021 down 71.79% from Rs. 4.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2021 down 42.15% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021 down 44.94% from Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2020.

NSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

NSL shares closed at 2.20 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.22% returns over the last 6 months and 62.96% over the last 12 months.