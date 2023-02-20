NSL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 71.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 71.33% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 86.9% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 88.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.