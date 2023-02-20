NSL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 71.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 71.33% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 86.9% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 88.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

NSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

NSL shares closed at 5.12 on January 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -50.10% returns over the last 12 months.