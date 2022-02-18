NSL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, down 6.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in December 2021 down 6.3% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 56.84% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 52.63% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

NSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2020.

NSL shares closed at 8.33 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)