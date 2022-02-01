NSL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, down 92.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in December 2021 down 92.87% from Rs. 12.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 48.53% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 91.22% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2020.

NSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

NSL shares closed at 5.10 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.00% returns over the last 6 months and 175.68% over the last 12 months.