NSE Q4 profit up 31% at Rs 2,067 crore, board recommends dividend of Rs 80 per share

NSE's net profit margins were 55% for Q4FY23 on a consolidated basis (Reuters file image)

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) clocked a net profit of Rs 2,067 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, which is 31 percent higher as against Rs 1,580 crore reported in the year-ago period, as per the consolidated results declared by the bourse on May 15.

"The net profit margins were 55 percent for Q4FY23 on a consolidated basis, similar to last year," NSE said in a release, adding that the profit after tax for the entire fiscal came in at Rs 7,356 crore as against Rs 5,198 crore in FY22.

The consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 3,453 crore for the quarter under review, up by 31 percent on-year, the stock exchange said. On full year basis, the income from operations came in at Rs 11,856 crore, as compared to Rs 8,313 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

The board has "recommended a dividend of Rs 80 per share for the year ending FY23", NSE said, adding that the final dividend will be subject to the approval of shareholders at the bourse's upcoming annual general meeting.

The exchange noted that its earnings per share increased to Rs 41.73 in Q4Fy23 from Rs 31.88 in the same quarter last year. "For the full year, earnings per share increased from Rs 104.95 in FY22 to Rs 148.58 for FY23," it added.

NSE also stated that it contributed Rs 28,989 crore to the exchequer in FY23 which included securities transaction tax cumulatively amounting to Rs 21,965 crore, stamp duty Rs 1,987 crore, GST Rs 1,655 crore, income tax Rs 2,687 crore and SEBI fees Rs 695 crore.