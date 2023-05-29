NRB Industrial Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.81 crore, up 9.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.81 crore in March 2023 up 9.18% from Rs. 19.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 183.13% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2023 down 56.27% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022.

NRB Industrial shares closed at 18.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.73% returns over the last 6 months and -16.01% over the last 12 months.