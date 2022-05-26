NRB Industrial Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.98 crore, up 2.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NRB Industrial Bearings are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.98 crore in March 2022 up 2.53% from Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022 up 23.54% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022 up 26.07% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2021.
NRB Industrial shares closed at 21.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.62% returns over the last 6 months and 4.19% over the last 12 months.
|
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.98
|18.20
|19.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.98
|18.20
|19.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.79
|6.10
|8.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.65
|1.94
|0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.23
|4.15
|4.02
|Depreciation
|2.32
|2.27
|2.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.21
|4.83
|4.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|-1.09
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.14
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|-0.95
|0.14
|Interest
|1.95
|2.08
|1.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-3.02
|-1.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.32
|-3.02
|-1.72
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.32
|-3.02
|-1.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.32
|-3.02
|-1.72
|Equity Share Capital
|4.85
|4.85
|4.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-1.25
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-1.25
|-0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-1.25
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-1.25
|-0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited