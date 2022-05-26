NRB Industrial Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.98 crore, up 2.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.98 crore in March 2022 up 2.53% from Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022 up 23.54% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022 up 26.07% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2021.

NRB Industrial shares closed at 21.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.62% returns over the last 6 months and 4.19% over the last 12 months.