NRB Industrial Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore, down 40.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore in March 2020 down 40.09% from Rs. 14.78 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2020 up 19.07% from Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2020 up 63.93% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019.

NRB Industrial shares closed at 6.10 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.23% returns over the last 6 months and -64.43% over the last 12 months.