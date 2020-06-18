NRB Industrial Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore, down 40.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NRB Industrial Bearings are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore in March 2020 down 40.09% from Rs. 14.78 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2020 up 19.07% from Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2020 up 63.93% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019.
NRB Industrial shares closed at 6.10 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.23% returns over the last 6 months and -64.43% over the last 12 months.
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.85
|11.46
|14.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.85
|11.46
|14.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.48
|3.62
|5.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.59
|1.22
|0.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.72
|3.73
|4.18
|Depreciation
|2.24
|2.22
|2.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.64
|3.96
|4.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.64
|-3.30
|-2.10
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.59
|0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.24
|-2.71
|-1.52
|Interest
|1.60
|1.44
|2.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.85
|-4.15
|-3.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.85
|-4.15
|-3.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.85
|-4.15
|-3.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.85
|-4.15
|-3.52
|Equity Share Capital
|4.85
|4.85
|4.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|-1.72
|-1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|-1.72
|-1.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|-1.72
|-1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|-1.72
|-1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:08 am