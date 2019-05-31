NRB Industrial Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore, up 12.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NRB Industrial Bearings are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore in March 2019 up 12.23% from Rs. 13.17 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2019 up 44.08% from Rs. 6.29 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019 up 133.33% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2018.
NRB Industrial shares closed at 19.45 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.23% returns over the last 6 months and 1.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.78
|13.90
|13.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.78
|13.90
|13.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.35
|6.78
|5.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.35
|0.22
|0.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.60
|-2.36
|-0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.18
|4.41
|4.29
|Depreciation
|2.13
|2.24
|2.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.28
|4.61
|5.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.10
|-2.00
|-4.16
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.63
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.52
|-1.37
|-3.98
|Interest
|2.00
|1.64
|2.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.52
|-3.01
|-6.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.52
|-3.01
|-6.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.52
|-3.01
|-6.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.52
|-3.01
|-6.29
|Equity Share Capital
|4.85
|4.85
|4.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|-1.24
|-2.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|-1.24
|-2.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|-1.24
|-2.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|-1.24
|-2.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited