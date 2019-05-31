NRB Industrial Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore, up 12.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.78 crore in March 2019 up 12.23% from Rs. 13.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2019 up 44.08% from Rs. 6.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019 up 133.33% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2018.

NRB Industrial shares closed at 19.45 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.23% returns over the last 6 months and 1.04% over the last 12 months.