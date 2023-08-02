English
    NRB Industrial Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore, up 10.49% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NRB Industrial Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore in June 2023 up 10.49% from Rs. 15.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2023 down 21% from Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2023 down 103.66% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

    NRB Industrial shares closed at 23.25 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.85% returns over the last 6 months and 7.64% over the last 12 months.

    NRB Industrial Bearings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.4521.8115.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.4521.8115.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.239.418.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.440.03-1.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.214.424.43
    Depreciation2.302.422.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.577.215.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.42-1.68-3.34
    Other Income0.440.540.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.97-1.13-3.10
    Interest2.482.602.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.45-3.73-5.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.45-3.73-5.33
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.45-3.73-5.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.45-3.73-5.33
    Equity Share Capital4.854.854.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.66-1.54-2.21
    Diluted EPS-2.66-1.54-2.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.66-1.54-2.21
    Diluted EPS-2.66-1.54-2.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 03:33 pm

