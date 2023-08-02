NRB Industrial Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore, up 10.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore in June 2023 up 10.49% from Rs. 15.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2023 down 21% from Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2023 down 103.66% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

NRB Industrial shares closed at 23.25 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.85% returns over the last 6 months and 7.64% over the last 12 months.