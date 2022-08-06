NRB Industrial Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore, up 9.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore in June 2022 up 9.58% from Rs. 14.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2022 down 150.87% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 142.05% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.

NRB Industrial shares closed at 22.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.69% returns over the last 6 months and 20.95% over the last 12 months.