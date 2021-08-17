NRB Industrial Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.41 crore, up 161.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.41 crore in June 2021 up 161.33% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021 up 43.5% from Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021 up 1200% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

NRB Industrial shares closed at 19.15 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 91.50% returns over the last 6 months and 216.53% over the last 12 months.