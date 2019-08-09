NRB Industrial Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.51 crore, down 24.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NRB Industrial Bearings are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.51 crore in June 2019 down 24.95% from Rs. 14.00 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.90 crore in June 2019 down 39.19% from Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2019 down 128.13% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2018.
NRB Industrial shares closed at 7.85 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -58.79% returns over the last 6 months and -66.31% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 11:31 am