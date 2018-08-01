NRB Industrial standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 14.00 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 14.00 13.17 8.94 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 14.00 13.17 8.94 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.89 5.16 2.50 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.07 0.38 0.51 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.20 -0.17 -0.08 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.06 4.29 3.63 Depreciation 2.21 2.15 2.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.03 5.53 3.12 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.06 -4.16 -2.99 Other Income 0.48 0.18 0.34 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.57 -3.98 -2.65 Interest 1.95 2.31 1.99 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.52 -6.29 -4.64 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.52 -6.29 -4.64 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.52 -6.29 -4.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.52 -6.29 -4.64 Equity Share Capital 4.85 4.85 4.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.46 -2.60 -1.91 Diluted EPS -1.46 -2.60 -1.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.46 -2.60 -1.91 Diluted EPS -1.46 -2.60 -1.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited