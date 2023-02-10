NRB Industrial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.31 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.31 crore in December 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 18.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2022 up 36.8% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2022 up 115.91% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.