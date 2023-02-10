 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NRB Industrial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.31 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NRB Industrial Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.31 crore in December 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 18.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2022 up 36.8% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2022 up 115.91% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

NRB Industrial Bearings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.31 20.81 18.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.31 20.81 18.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.77 7.58 6.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.29 0.78 1.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.35 4.40 4.15
Depreciation 2.30 2.29 2.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.36 5.86 4.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 -0.09 -1.09
Other Income 0.73 0.32 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.55 0.22 -0.95
Interest 2.46 2.37 2.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.91 -2.15 -3.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.91 -2.15 -3.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.91 -2.15 -3.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.91 -2.15 -3.02
Equity Share Capital 4.85 4.85 4.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 -0.88 -1.25
Diluted EPS -0.79 -0.88 -1.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 -0.88 -1.25
Diluted EPS -0.79 -0.88 -1.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited