NRB Industrial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.31 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NRB Industrial Bearings are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.31 crore in December 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 18.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2022 up 36.8% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2022 up 115.91% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.
NRB Industrial shares closed at 18.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.37% returns over the last 6 months and -25.15% over the last 12 months.
|
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.31
|20.81
|18.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.31
|20.81
|18.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.77
|7.58
|6.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.29
|0.78
|1.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.35
|4.40
|4.15
|Depreciation
|2.30
|2.29
|2.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.36
|5.86
|4.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.09
|-1.09
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.32
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|0.22
|-0.95
|Interest
|2.46
|2.37
|2.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.91
|-2.15
|-3.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.91
|-2.15
|-3.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.91
|-2.15
|-3.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.91
|-2.15
|-3.02
|Equity Share Capital
|4.85
|4.85
|4.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-0.88
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-0.88
|-1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-0.88
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-0.88
|-1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited